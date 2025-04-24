UN condemns Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv: This senseless use of force must stop

The UN System Coordinator in Ukraine and Humanitarian Coordinator Matthias Schmale condemned today's massive attack by Russia on Kyiv.

This is stated in Schmale's statement, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The nighttime massive shelling of residential areas of Kyiv and nearby settlements by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is yet another violation of international humanitarian law, which is outrageous," he said.

According to preliminary data, children and a pregnant woman were among more than 70 wounded.

"This senseless use of force must stop... Peaceful residents should never be targets," Schmale emphasized.

Read more: Ruscists strikes Kyiv with North Korean KN-23 ballistic missile — Reuters

As a reminder, on the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

At least 12 people were killed and more than 90 injured in the attack, according to preliminary reports.

Among those killed in Kyiv were a brother and sister - the boy was 21 and the girl was 19.

April 25 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.