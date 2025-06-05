Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked three districts, one person killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 10 localities in Donetsk region: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Rodynske, the villages of Bilokuzmynivka, Vesela Hora, Dyliivka, Ivanopillia, Markove, Novomykolaivka and Toretske.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovskyi district

In Myrnohrad, 3 private houses were destroyed and the road was damaged.

On the morning of 4 June, at 10:30 a.m., the Russians launched an air strike on Rodynske. The occupiers dropped a "FAB-250" from the UMPK into a residential area of the central part of the town. A woman born in 1957 died as a result of the enemy attack.

A 66-year-old man and two women were also injured: 56 and 84 years old. The victims were diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds, a fracture, and mine-blast injuries. The victims received medical assistance. Four apartment buildings and more than 25 garages were damaged in the town.

In the evening, at 19:08, another shelling of Rodynske took place, which resulted in a fire in an outbuilding (a garage with an extension) on the area of 70 square metres. The fire was extinguished at 19:49. There were no injured and no dead.

Kramatorsk district

Occupiers shelled Kramatorsk with "Tornado-S" MLRS, damaging a petrol station and 30 civilian vehicles in the car park.

In Rai-Oleksandrivka of Mykolaiv community, 5 houses were damaged.

The territory of the former plant in Sloviansk was damaged.

A warehouse and 6 apartments were damaged in Ocheretyne, Oleksandrivka community. A house was damaged in Novoserhiivka.

A warehouse was destroyed in Rohanske of the Andriivska community, and 2 other warehouses and 4 houses were damaged.

In Bilokuzmynivka of Kostiantynivka community, 4 houses were damaged. In Toretsk of the Druzhkivka community, a private house, an outbuilding and greenhouses were damaged by three UAVs. In Markove of Kostiantynivka community, a "KAB-250" bomb damaged 4 private houses.

Russian troops sent 11 drones to Druzhkivka, destroying an agricultural enterprise and 13 civilian cars.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 5 private houses were damaged.

Shelling at night on 5 June

After midnight, Russia shelled Sloviansk, as well as the villages of Krynytsi and Ocheretyne in the Oleksandrivka community. So far, two civilians have been reported injured - in Krynytsi.

