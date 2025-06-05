Enemy once again attacked Sloviansk, State Emergency Service employee was wounded

On the night of June 5, Sloviansk came under another enemy attack. The enemy attacked the city with six Geran-2 UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA Vadym Lyakh.

He noted that the enemy hit the industrial zone. An employee of the State Emergency Service was wounded in the attack.

