ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11614 visitors online
News UAV attacks on Donetsk region
424 2

Enemy once again attacked Sloviansk, State Emergency Service employee was wounded

Ruscists again hit Sloviansk with drones

On the night of June 5, Sloviansk came under another enemy attack. The enemy attacked the city with six Geran-2 UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA Vadym Lyakh.

He noted that the enemy hit the industrial zone. An employee of the State Emergency Service was wounded in the attack.

See more: Massive UAV attack on Kharkiv: Number of victims rises to 19, including four children (updated). PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13549) Donetska region (3908) Kramatorskyy district (291) Slov’yansk (263)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 