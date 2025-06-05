Zelenskyy signed law on status of children affected by military actions and conflicts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 4440-IX, which regulates the issue of granting the status of a child affected by hostilities and armed conflicts.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports .

The new law eliminates a legislative conflict regarding the procedure for granting such status. From now on, the status of a child affected by war or armed conflict will be granted by the guardianship and custody authority at the place of application or at the place of identification of the child by the relevant local executive authorities and local self-government bodies.

The procedure and conditions for granting the status will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

