Five more countries join EW Coalition – Umerov

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that following the meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format, five more countries have joined the international Electronic Warfare Coalition.

He announced this on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.

Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Türkiye, and Estonia have officially joined the initiative. The countries signed an annex to the letter of intent regarding joint support for Ukraine in the field of electronic warfare.

"Germany, as the coalition leader, has already established a financial mechanism for the procurement of equipment and services in the field of electronic warfare. All of this is aimed at their prompt delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of international military assistance," Umerov said.

He emphasized that electronic warfare is one of the key capabilities in modern warfare, enabling forces to "destroy, jam, and stay one step ahead of the enemy."

The minister expressed hope that more international partners will join the coalition in the future.

Read more: Umerov outlines new aid packages following Ramstein meeting