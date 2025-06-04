Umerov outlines new aid packages following Ramstein meeting

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov provided an update on aid packages approved following the latest meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"We have achieved significant results — in 2025, security assistance will surpass the totals from all previous years of the full-scale war. Following the meeting, our partners announced new aid packages and key support measures," Umerov stated.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has announced a record-breaking drone support package worth £350 million, which will enable the delivery of 100,000 drones to Ukraine in 2025. Overall, British military aid for 2025 amounts to £4.5 billion, with £247 million allocated for training the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Germany

Germany has approved a new military aid package worth €5 billion. The Bundestag has already endorsed the decision.

The package includes:

funding for long-range weapons to be produced in Ukraine,

the transfer of air defense systems, weapons, and ammunition.

Netherlands

The Netherlands is providing an aid package worth €400 million. It includes a mine countermeasure vessel, patrol boats, and maritime drones.

Belgium

Belgium has announced a long-term initiative:

€1 billion in annual assistance to Ukraine through 2029,

the transfer of a mine countermeasure vessel.

Norway

Norway is allocating:

$700 million for drones, with a focus on supporting Ukraine’s defense industry,

$50 million to the NSATU Trust Fund.

Canada

Canada is providing $45 million for drones, electronic warfare systems, IT solutions, as well as Coyote and Bison armored vehicles.

Sweden

Sweden is allocating €440 million to international initiatives aimed at procuring artillery ammunition, drones, and other weapons for Ukraine.

"I am grateful to all the countries that continue to support Ukraine. I thank my very good friends, Minister Healey and Minister Pistorius, for organizing this meeting. Peace in Ukraine must be just, lasting, and upheld through international unity. Together, we are working to make it a reality. Our unity brings us closer to a just peace," Umerov concluded.

