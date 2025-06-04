US has not approved new military aid for Ukraine as Trump seeks to end war – Whitaker

The United States has yet to decide whether to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, as President Donald Trump is focused on ending Russia’s war against the country.

This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, according to Censor.NET, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"The United States remains focused on preserving President Trump’s ability to bring the fighting in Ukraine to an end (in Ukraine – ed.). Therefore, no decisions on future assistance (to Ukraine – ed.) have been approved yet," Whitaker said.

The ambassador also emphasized that the US expects the European Union to take the lead in providing Ukraine with "the resources and political capital necessary to achieve lasting peace."

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources within NATO told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Ukraine is currently receiving military assistance previously approved under former President Joe Biden. Intelligence sharing also continues, along with the operation of Starlink systems.

