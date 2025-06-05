If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it will bring death to other countries - Nauseda

Lithuania will support Ukraine until victory, which will include the return of all occupied territories. If the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine is not stopped, Russia will "bring death" to other countries.

According to Censor.NET, citing LRT, President Gitanas Nausėda said this in the Seimas of Lithuania.

"Ukrainian soldiers, including Lithuanian volunteers, are fighting for freedom, which is common to us. The will of Ukrainians to resist also protects us here in Lithuania. Russia seeks to break this will at any cost.

The brutal attacks on residents, the killing of women and children are no accident. Russia did it yesterday, is doing it today, and will do it tomorrow. There will be death beyond the borders of Ukraine if it is not stopped. That is why one of the most important priorities of Lithuania's foreign policy is comprehensive assistance to Ukraine. We will support it as long as necessary - until the victory, which will include the return of all occupied territories," he added.

He also emphasized Lithuania 's interest in holding negotiations on Ukraine's and Moldova's membership in the European Union as soon as possible. The President expressed hope that "significant progress" would be achieved in 2027, when Lithuania holds the presidency of the EU Council.

"Given Kyiv's success in implementing reforms during the war, I proposed to set a clear goal for Ukraine to become a member of the European Union by 2030," Nausėda said.

