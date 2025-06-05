Bessent: US supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and launch of investment fund

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed Washington's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and efforts to achieve sustainable peace.



The statement was made against the backdrop of the launch of the US-Ukraine Investment Fund for the Restoration of Ukraine.

During a conversation with the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, the parties "shared their delight" at the launch of the fund, which is to become a key tool in post-war reconstruction.

"No one who has financed or supplied the Russian war machine should benefit from Ukraine's recovery," the U.S. Treasury Secretary emphasized.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

