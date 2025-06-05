Luxembourg to increase aid to Ukraine by 50% by the end of this year

Luxembourg will continue to provide military support to Ukraine. The aid will be increased by 50% by the end of this year.

According to Censor.NET, citing Krym.Realii, this was stated by Defense Minister Yuriko Backes before the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

"We want and need a just and sustainable world. Ukraine is the first to seek this. Putin could have stopped this war yesterday, he can do it today. But this is not happening. That is why Luxembourg will continue to provide military support to Ukraine - we have been doing so since day one. This year, we will increase our contribution to military and defense assistance by 50% so that Ukraine can continue to defend itself. We will continue to stay on the right side of history," she said.

