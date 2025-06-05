Cyclist killed by Russian fpv drone attack in Zaporizhzhia region

A 67-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed in an attack by an enemy fpv drone in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

"A 67-year-old man died as a result of an attack by an enemy fpv drone. The man was riding a bicycle near Stepnohirsk when the Russians dropped the drone," the statement reads.

Unfortunately, the man died on the spot.

