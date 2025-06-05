Norway to provide $7 billion in aid to Ukraine by end of 2025 – Umerov

In 2025, Norway will provide $7 billion in aid to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"I had an important conversation with Norwegian Defense Minister Torge Onshuus Sandvik. Norway is among the top donors to Ukraine: in 2025, it will allocate $7 billion in assistance," Umerov stated.

The discussion focused on how to use these resources most effectively. Priorities include the development of joint projects, particularly in the field of unmanned systems. These efforts involve:

Procurement of Ukrainian UAVs

Financing domestic drone production

Joint initiatives under the "Danish model" or in other formats

Read more: Zelenskyy meets with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre: they discussed defense assistance to Ukraine and pressure on Russia

"I presented our technological solutions that are already proving effective on the battlefield. We have the potential to scale them together with partners — and Norway can play a key role in that. I thank the Norwegian government for its strategic vision, determination, and consistent support for our country," Umerov added.