Umerov meets with Lecornu to discuss joint production of air defense systems and other weapons in "both Ukraine and France"
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a meeting with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defense press service.
"We discussed the participation of French companies in drone production for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine is ready to offer this opportunity to the best manufacturers — we bring combat experience, France brings a powerful industrial base. This is a mutually beneficial partnership," the statement reads.
The two officials also discussed joint production of air defense systems and other types of weaponry — both in Ukraine and in France.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password