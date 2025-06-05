Trump on Russia sanctions: I have deadline, we’re ready to be tough on both countries

U.S. President Donald Trump said he has set a deadline for sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Clash Report.

"Deadline for Russia sanctions is on my brain. We will be very tough. It could be on both countries. If Russia crosses the line, you’ll be surprised at how tough we are," Trump said.

Asked whether Vladimir Putin is his friend, Trump replied that he is "not friends with anyone."

Commenting on the SSU’s "Pavutyna" (Spiderweb) operation, the U.S. president said:

"Putin got hit hard. I don’t think he’s playing games. Putin said, ‘We have no choice but to attack,’ .And it’s probably not going to be pretty.I said, Don’t do it. You shouldn’t do it.’"

Trump again stated that the death toll from the Russian-Ukrainian war is far higher than reported by the media.

Read more: EU and US are preparing coordinated sanctions to force Putin to the negotiating table - von der Leyen