BES detective and police investigator caught soliciting $150,000 bribe from businessman – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have exposed a Bureau of Economic Security (BES) detective and a Kyiv region police investigator for soliciting a $150,000 bribe from a company executive.

According to the investigation, that was the amount demanded in exchange for avoiding criminal prosecution and unblocking the company’s bank accounts. The individuals pressured the businessman, warning him of an inevitable suspicion, conviction, and asset seizure.

NABU stated that after the launch of the investigation, both suspects were dismissed from their positions. Their actions have been classified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, the former police officer has been charged under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code. Investigators say he unlawfully acquired and stored firearms and ammunition, which were discovered and seized during a search.

