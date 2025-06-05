Trump is only one who can stop war by pressuring Russia – Mertz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"We both agree on the war and how terrible it is, and we’re both looking for ways to stop it as soon as possible. I told the President before we entered the room that he is the key figure in the world right now who can actually make that happen — by putting pressure on Russia," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the meeting.

He added that they would return to the discussion of how Europeans and Americans will act together on this issue.

"I believe we all have a duty to do something about this now — to stop this war after three and a half years, which is truly horrific," Merz concluded.

