I’m with Ukraine, we signed big deal on rare earth elements – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump responded to a question about whether his administration would continue supporting Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"I’m with Ukraine. We just signed a big deal with Ukraine on rare earth elements, and you know what I’m for? I’m for ending the killing. That’s really what I’m for," the U.S. president said during a meeting in the Oval Office with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

