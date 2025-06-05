Three weeks ahead of the NATO Summit, allies are still discussing the wording of the final declaration regarding support for Ukraine.

"As I’ve said, the summit declaration will focus on three key issues: defense spending, industrial production, and — obviously — ensuring that Ukraine has everything it needs to stand strong in this fight and bring this horrific conflict, this war of aggression by Russia, to a sustainable and lasting peace. But these issues are still being discussed and coordinated among the allies, so there is no final version yet. And that’s normal — the summit is still three weeks away," Rutte said.

The NATO Secretary General did not directly answer whether the final document will include a condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression or non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea. However, he noted that the outcome of efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire — or even a peace agreement — in Ukraine will have a direct impact on China and other countries closely watching how events unfold.

Rutte once again acknowledged the importance of U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts, saying that Trump, in his view, broke the deadlock, found a way to speak with Putin, and ultimately made steps toward ending the bloodshed and achieving a sustainable and lasting peace in Ukraine.