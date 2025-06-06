NATO to provide additional €20 billion security aid package to Ukraine – Rutte

NATO will provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth €20 billion. The decision was agreed during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Espreso, following a press conference by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte after the NATO–Ukraine Council meeting.

"The ministers discussed support for Ukraine. An additional €20 billion will be provided for security. I also welcome the additional pledges of support announced by NATO allies during yesterday’s meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group," Rutte said.

Rutte also stated that he met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the NATO–Ukraine Council meeting, along with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. Umerov emphasized the challenges on the battlefield, Russia’s ongoing attacks on civilian targets, and Ukraine’s commitment to a peaceful resolution through negotiations.

"We all want this war to end with a just and lasting peace. We fully support President Zelenskyy's efforts to stop the bloodshed. At our meeting, the ministers reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine," Rutte concluded.

