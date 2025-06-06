No requests from Defense Ministry or Armed Forces to increase fortification funding – Shmyhal

The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not submitted any requests to the Cabinet of Ministers for increased funding for the construction of fortifications.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government Q&A session in parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"This year, at the request of the government, the Ministry of Defense developed a funding program for fortifications and engineering barriers. This program is currently being implemented. All necessary funds have been allocated and approved by both the government and parliament. As of today, there have been no requests from the Ministry of Defense or the Armed Forces to increase the allocated amount. If such a request is submitted, we will of course consider it together," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal reminded that last year, over UAH 39 billion was allocated for the construction of three defensive lines, including circular fortifications around towns and cities in frontline regions. All planned and funded projects were completed.

Read more: About 7% of "limitedly fit" are declared completely unfit for service - Ministry of Defence