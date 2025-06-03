3 209 75
About 7% of "limitedly fit" are declared completely unfit for service - Ministry of Defence
Among the "limitedly fit" citizens who have already passed a second MMC, only 7% have been declared unfit for military service.
This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.
"The process is ongoing, the passing of the MMC is ongoing. Many citizens have taken this quite responsibly. I would say that of those who have passed the second MMC, about 7% have been declared unfit," he said.
About 6-7% are fully fit, while the rest are fit to serve in support units, the TCR and SS, as well as in military higher education institutions.
