99% of those previously deemed "limited fit" are now found fit for service after repeated MMC – "Servant of People" Venislavskyi

As of today, more than half of those previously classified as "limited fit" have undergone a repeat military medical commission (MMC).

This was stated by People`s Deputies Fedir Venislavskyi from the Servant of the People party, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, as reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"As of today, those Ukrainian citizens who were classified under the previous system as ‘limited fit’ for military service before the law came into effect—which abolished this category during wartime and introduced only two classifications: ‘fit’ or ‘unfit’—have undergone a repeat MMC to determine their new status. Over half of those previously considered ‘limited fit’ have already done so," the People`s Deputies noted.

According to Venislavskyi, nearly 99% of those who have completed the repeat MMC have been found fit for military service. Of these, 50% were deemed fully fit, while the other 50% were classified as fit with certain limitations.

"This indicates that, in the past, the ‘limited fit’ category served as a loophole that allowed for abuse," the People`s Deputy added.

