Rada considers possibility to allow men under 23-24 to go abroad - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The Verkhovna Rada is considering allowing men under the age of 23-24 to go abroad.

This was stated by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the "Servant of the People" party and a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"This issue is being discussed among MPs, in particular in our committee. There is a certain consensus agreement with various factions in the parliament that this issue should be put to a resolution in the near future so that we do not lose our young people who go abroad and then cannot return, as there is a restriction from 18 to 60 years old that we introduced when martial law was implemented," the parliamentarian said, answering the question about young people under 18 going abroad and not returning.

Venislavsky said that there is an idea not to restrict the movement of Ukrainian citizens until they are 23-24 years old.

"So that those young Ukrainians who are studying abroad have the opportunity to come to Ukraine, communicate with their families and are not forced to stay abroad, but keep in touch with Ukraine," he added.

At the same time, the MP noted that the issue is quite sensitive, as it is difficult to determine the age limit when a person can go abroad, but stressed that in the short term, the parliament will have legislative initiatives on this issue.

Earlier, Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi said that parliamentarians are discussing the idea of partially easing restrictions on going abroad for men under 25 who are not yet subject to conscription.

