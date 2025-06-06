Russian troops are now less than 2 kilometers from the Dnipropetrovsk region, and pressure in the direction of the village of Novopavlivka continues on a daily basis.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

According to the battle map as of June 5, 2025, Russian forces have entrenched themselves 2,020 meters from the border with the Sicheslavska region (Dnipropetrovsk region - ed.note ).

It is noted that the assault is being carried out by one brigade and two regiments reinforced with new manpower.

"For some reason, Telegram channels decided to create a sensation by drawing a straight line from the gray zone — where active fighting is still ongoing — and presenting it as breaking news. Many major media outlets should move past the idea that completing 9th grade is enough to run a Telegram channel followed by hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians," DeepState added.

Read more: Russians found weak spot and are advancing toward Fedorivka and Komar – DeepState