Russians found weak spot and are advancing toward Fedorivka and Komar – DeepState

Russian forces have made gains in the areas of Fedorivka and toward Komar in Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

According to their assessment, after repeated attempts to push forward near Dniproenerhiia toward Vesele, Russian troops identified a weak spot east of Dniproenerhetyka and began advancing in small infantry groups through tree lines toward Fedorivka and Komar.

"Fedorivka is being relentlessly shelled and leveled by artillery fire, while Russian infantry — which outnumbers ours — continues to apply pressure. The exact positions of the enemy in the village are still being verified, as they have been spotted at a farm on the northern outskirts. However, due to the chaotic situation on the ground, the full picture remains unclear," the report says.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked 14 settlements, six wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops are also approaching Komar, with sightings reported at several locations within the village.

"However, strikes on enemy positions there have been more effective, which has allowed Ukrainian forces to hold them back more successfully. Still, now that the enemy has established a foothold, they will undoubtedly continue to exert pressure on both villages," the analysts added.

Read more: Ruscists attempting to bypass Toretsk and encircle Kostiantynivka – 93rd SMB