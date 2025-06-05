Ruscists attempting to bypass Toretsk and encircle Kostiantynivka – 93rd SMB

Russian forces are unable to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from Toretsk in the Donetsk region, so they are attempting to bypass the settlement.

This was stated by Vasyl Bilyi, commander of a motorized infantry battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) "Kholodnyi Yar," Censor.NET reports, citing ZN.ua.

He noted that Russian infantry groups consisting of two to three soldiers are trying to advance, and attacks are also being carried out using motorcycles, up to four at a time.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked three districts, one person killed. PHOTOS

According to Bilyi, the occupiers aim to encircle Kostiantynivka. They are currently moving toward the city from Popiv Yar and the area around Chasiv Yar.

He added that Russian forces currently control more than half of Toretsk itself, while Ukrainian troops are holding positions on the outskirts of the city.

"The Russians are trying to get into our rear and cut off all our logistics," the commander said.

Bilyi also noted that the occupiers rarely use armored vehicles in the Toretsk sector.

Watch more: Feat of "Frost" platoon near Andriivka. 2nd assault battalion of 3rd SAB. VIDEO