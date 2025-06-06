Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked 14 settlements, six wounded. PHOTOS

The cities of Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the village of Yampil, and the villages of Dovha Balka, Ivanopillia, Krynytsia, Malynivka, Novoserhiivka, Ozerne, Ocheretyne, Pleshchiivka, and Rohanske were under shelling in the Donetsk region over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Kramatorsk district

Kostyantynivka survived 8 shellings with bombs, drones, and artillery - two civilians were injured, 11 private houses, 2 garages, and 3 cars were damaged.

Russians launched 7 UAVs at Krynytsi of the Oleksandrivka district, injuring two civilians, damaging 6 private houses, 2 non-residential buildings, a shop, a garage, and a civilian car.

Six enemy drones attacked Sloviansk, damaging a service station, a non-residential building, 11 civilian cars, and critical infrastructure.

In Yampol, 5 private houses were damaged.

In Ozerne, a Uragan MLRS hit damaged a private house.

As a result of drone attacks in the Kramatorsk district, 4 private houses, 3 non-residential buildings, 4 civilian cars were damaged in Rohanske; 2 private houses and 3 outbuildings were damaged in Novosergiyivka; and a car was damaged in Malynivka.

Pokrovsk district

Two people were wounded in Pokrovsk, a private house was damaged.

The occupiers dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Myrnohrad, damaging 3 private houses and 15 garages.

