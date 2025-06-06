Russians shell Sloviansk with MLRS overnight again. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of June 6, Russian forces struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
This was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
The strike hit the central part of the city.
"Administrative buildings, private houses, and apartment blocks were damaged. No casualties were reported," Liakh stated.
