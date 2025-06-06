ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12410 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
1 249 2

Russians shell Sloviansk with MLRS overnight again. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of June 6, Russian forces struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

This was reported by Vadym Liakh, head of the City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The strike hit the central part of the city.

"Administrative buildings, private houses, and apartment blocks were damaged. No casualties were reported," Liakh stated.

Slov'янськ
Slov'янськ
Slov'янськ

Author: 

shoot out (13561) Donetska region (3914) Kramatorskyy district (294) Slov’yansk (266)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 