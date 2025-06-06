Some US lawmakers have no idea of scale of Russia’s rearmament, - Merz

Some US lawmakers do not understand the scale of Russia's rearmament campaign, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"I met with some senators on Capitol Hill and told them to please look at the rearmament Russia is doing," he said after his visit to the United States.

"They clearly have no idea what is happening there right now," Merz added, without identifying any names.

The publication notes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has switched its defence plants to round-the-clock operation and agreed to supply arms to North Korea and Iran.

Reuters also writes that Merz is the latest European leader to visit Trump in the hope of convincing him to support Ukraine.

