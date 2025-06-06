Explosions occurred in Dnipro: Air Force warns of ballistic missile threat

During an air raid alert on the afternoon of 6 June, explosions were heard in Dnipro.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons at 16:33.

As of 16:50, an air alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine.

