Explosions occurred in Dnipro: Air Force warns of ballistic missile threat
During an air raid alert on the afternoon of 6 June, explosions were heard in Dnipro.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons at 16:33.
As of 16:50, an air alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine.
