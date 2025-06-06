Russia is manipulating issue of repatriation of bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders within framework of Istanbul agreements, - Coordination Centre

Ukraine has denied the statements of a number of Russian media outlets about the alleged beginning of the return of the bodies of fallen soldiers in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul.

This was announced by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the statements of Russian representatives about the alleged start of the return of bodies or repatriation measures as a result of the agreements in Istanbul are not true.

"Preparations are underway for the exchange of seriously ill, seriously wounded, young people and the return of the bodies of fallen defenders. Any unilateral statements or actions of the representatives of the aggressor state are just another manipulation of the sensitive and important issue of repatriation of the bodies of our Defenders," they said.

The Coordination Headquarters emphasises that it is ready to carry out both repatriation activities and exchanges of prisoners of war, including the exchange of "all-for-all".

Read more: 186 locations where Ukrainian prisoners are being held in Russia have been identified, where representatives of Red Cross and other monitoring missions are not allowed, according to Coordination Headquarters