186 locations where Ukrainian prisoners are being held in Russia have been identified, where representatives of Red Cross and other monitoring missions are not allowed, according to Coordination Headquarters

Russian special services have created fake organisations that imitate humanitarian missions in places where Ukrainian prisoners are held. As a result, international human rights organisations are not allowed to visit Ukrainian prisoners.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As of today, there is information about 186 places where Ukrainian prisoners are being held, where Russians do not allow representatives of the Red Cross and other monitoring missions.

Such fake structures are actively used for hostile propaganda and to collect confidential information from relatives and friends of Ukrainians in captivity.

"That is why the families of the prisoners should apply exclusively to the Ukrainian state authorities and in no case should they trust the pocket structures of the Russian special services. Regardless of their name and declared tasks. Any information passed to the enemy will definitely be used against Ukraine and its citizens. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is the only body authorised to negotiate and organise the return of Ukrainian prisoners," the Coordination Headquarters said.

