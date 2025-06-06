Car explodes in Odesa region: one dead, police establishing circumstances

On Friday, 6 June, a car exploded in the Berezivka district of Odesa region.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, Censor.NET informs.

One person is currently known to have died. Information about possible victims is currently being clarified.

"An investigative team of the territorial police unit, a forensic laboratory and investigators from the regional police investigation department were sent to the scene," law enforcement officials said.

According to local public media, the car belonged to a serviceman of the TCR. Police have not confirmed this information as of now.

