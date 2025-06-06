Russians attack industrial area in Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv (updated)

Russians attacked Kharkiv on the evening of 6 June. Preliminary, there was an "arrival" in the industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Preliminary - an arrival on the industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district. Details are being clarified. There is no information about the victims yet," the official wrote.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the Kharkiv region.

"Enemy UAVs are active in the Kharkiv region. Air defence operation is possible," the Air Force reported at 18:25.

Updated

Later, Terekhov reported a second attack. According to him, the enemy used KABs.

"The city is under attack by enemy KABs. Another attack on the industrial zone of Kyivskyi district."

