Russians attack industrial area in Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv (updated)
Russians attacked Kharkiv on the evening of 6 June. Preliminary, there was an "arrival" in the industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district of the city.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Preliminary - an arrival on the industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district. Details are being clarified. There is no information about the victims yet," the official wrote.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the Kharkiv region.
"Enemy UAVs are active in the Kharkiv region. Air defence operation is possible," the Air Force reported at 18:25.
Updated
Later, Terekhov reported a second attack. According to him, the enemy used KABs.
"The city is under attack by enemy KABs. Another attack on the industrial zone of Kyivskyi district."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password