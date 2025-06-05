Shahed strikes on residential buildings in Kharkiv. VIDEO
On the night of 5 June, the Russian occupiers hit residential buildings in Kharkiv with attack drones.
The video was released by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
On the night of 5 June, the ruscists struck six times in Kharkiv, two of them were direct hits on apartment buildings.
19 people were injured, including 4 children.
