News
Shahed strikes on residential buildings in Kharkiv. VIDEO

On the night of 5 June, the Russian occupiers hit residential buildings in Kharkiv with attack drones.

The video was released by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

On the night of 5 June, the ruscists struck six times in Kharkiv, two of them were direct hits on apartment buildings.

19 people were injured, including 4 children.

