Russians hit Kharkiv with missile, two KABs and Tornado-S MLRS, - RMA (updated)

On the evening of 6 June, Russian occupiers fired rockets at Kharkiv.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"The city is under rocket attack. Stay in shelters," the mayor wrote.

At 19:55, the Air Force warned of a missile threat in the Kharkiv region.

"High-speed target in Kharkiv region," it was reported at 19:56.

Updated

At 21:16, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the Russians had launched a combined attack on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

‘’Preliminary, within an hour, the Russian army hit the city with a missile, 2 KABs and Tornado-S MLRS. There was no information about casualties,‘’ the official wrote.

As a reminder, Russians attacked Kharkiv on the evening of 6 June. Preliminarily, there was an "arrival" at the industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

Read more: Russians attack industrial area in Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv (updated)