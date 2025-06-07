Enemy attacked Kherson at night, couple died

On the night of June 7, the occupation forces shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson once again.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Residential buildings came under enemy fire - two high-rise buildings were damaged. Unfortunately, the shelling killed a married couple - a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman," the statement said.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, in the morning the enemy also dropped explosives from a drone in the village of Antonivka, injuring two civilians.

Over the past day, the Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 high-rise buildings and 12 private houses. The invaders also destroyed warehouses, an outbuilding, a garage, agricultural machinery and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 10 others were injured.

