The Ukrainian military in the south struck a locomotive with a convoy of Russian military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

As a result of the successful attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the army of the aggressor country lost more than a hundred units of vehicles and armored vehicles, as well as 13 tanks.

Combat actions

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, in the direction of Dachne and Bahatyrya.

The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times near Malynivka and in the direction of Poltavka in the Gulyaypillia sector.

In the Orikhiv sector, near Pyatikhatky and in the direction of Pavlivka, the invaders made two futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the Russian occupants unsuccessfully attacked once, trying to get closer to the positions of our defenders.

Hostile attacks

Over 300 hostile attacks were registered yesterday, using almost 1300 rounds of ammunition.

Over the past day, the occupants carried out more than 800 attacks with kamikaze drones of various modifications and made more than 350 drops from UAVs, using almost 450 rounds of ammunition.

In the southern sector, the enemy actively used aviation, conducting 12 air strikes over the past day. In total, they used 47 multiple-launch rocket launchers against the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. In addition, enemy assault and army aviation attacked the positions of the defenders and the civilian population with 96 NARs.

The frontline territorial communities of Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions suffered from artillery shelling and FPV strikes. A total of 41 attacks were recorded in 22 localities. 2 people were killed and 10 others were wounded in Kherson region as a result of enemy shelling.

Russian losses in the south

The Tavriya air defense system destroyed 28 Shahed UAVs over the last day.

Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

114 occupants;

1 railroad locomotive;

13 tanks and 7 artillery systems;

103 units of automotive and armored vehicles, 10 tanks;

10 UAVs (2 Zala, 7 Supercam, 1 Orlan);

Buk M3 air defense system;

10 motorcycles;

electronic warfare equipment, 9 UAV antennas and 5 communication antennas;

5 generators;

4 storage sites for power units, 2 storage sites for fuel and lubricants, and 1 storage site for vehicles.

52 shelters and 4 observation posts were destroyed.

