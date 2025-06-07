Emergency rescue operations continue in Kharkiv: 6 employees may be under rubble of enterprise

Six more people are probably trapped under the rubble of a private civilian enterprise destroyed by Russian drones in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to operational information, six employees are likely to be blocked on the territory of the enterprise in the Kyiv district, which was attacked today. There is no communication with them.

A search and rescue operation is underway," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of June 7, Russian invaders launched a massive combined attack on Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used more than 50 drones, four guided aerial bombs and a missile.

A number of hits were recorded on the territory of an enterprise in the Kyiv district. A large-scale fire broke out. Five employees were injured: three women and two men.

