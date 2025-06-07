Turkey is ready to cooperate with Trump to achieve peace in Ukraine, - Defense Minister Güler

Turkey continues its efforts to bring a ceasefire and peace to Ukraine. Ankara is ready to work to achieve these goals with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

This was stated by Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Güler following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on June 4-5,Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"Our president (Erdogan - ed.) and US President Trump have demonstrated a strong will to establish a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine, intensive contacts in this direction continue, we are ready to work to achieve a ceasefire and peace with the participation of Mr. Trump," the Turkish defense minister said.

Read more: Public feud between Trump and Musk fuelled by one of US president’s closest advisers - Axios

Güler noted that it was emphasized in Brussels that peace can only be maintained by developing deterrence capabilities.

"In order to achieve thesedeterrence targets, it is vital to eliminate the latest export restrictions among allies and other obstacles to defense cooperation and investment," the Turkish minister said.

The official also called for a strategic approach to strengthening European security.

"European security can only be strengthened through inclusiveness, strategic foresight and collective solidarity. This requires a forward-looking approach. From this point of view, we expect to support the proper inclusion of non-EU allies in these mechanisms," the Turkish Defense Minister added.