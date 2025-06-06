Public feud between Trump and Musk fuelled by one of US president’s closest advisers - Axios

After US President Donald Trump withdrew billionaire Jared Isaacman as a candidate for the post of NASA head, a public dispute erupted between him and Elon Musk. Sergio Gor, one of the White House's closest advisers, was behind this unexpected decision.

Axios writes about this with reference to its own sources, Censor.NET reports.

Trump acknowledged Thursday that canceling Jared Isaacman's NASA nomination had "upset" Musk, who's close to Isaacman. It was a factor, among many, that led to conflict between the American president and his one-time "First Buddy".

After that, Musk spent the whole day sharply criticising Trump on social network X. It left presidential advisers stunned — and some of them angry at Gor. Senate Republicans also blamed Gor for helping undermine the NASA nomination to settle a score with Musk. Earlier, the billionaire criticised the way Gor runs the White House personnel office.

According to Axios, Gor is known for conducting loyalty tests among newly appointed officials. He is considered one of Trump's most influential advisers in the White House.

He also co-founded Winning Team Publishing with Donald Trump Jr. that publishes books about the US president and his partners. The proceeds were then used by Trump.

According to the publication, the tense relationship between Musk and Gor surfaced in March 2025, when the billionaire got into an argument with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Trump's adviser did not like the way Musk interfered in personnel matters.

"Sergio let it be known he didn't like Musk's attitude ... and he didn't like getting called out [by Musk] in front of the Cabinet," said one White House official who attended the meeting.

Gor himself has denied any involvement in the cancellation of Isaacman's appointment to head NASA.

However, one of the White House's advisers told Axios that it was Gor who "constantly incited the president" against Isaacman by mentioning his donations to Democrats.

