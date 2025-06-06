Musk said that Trump appears in "Epstein files"

American billionaire Elon Musk said that US President Donald Trump is in the Epstein files

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about it on the social network X.

"It's time to drop a really big bomb. Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. This is the real reason why they have not been released. Have a nice day, DJT!" - he wrote.

In this way, he hints that Trump was involved in the paedophilia case of Epstein's former financier.

Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of having sex with minors and organising prostitution. After 13 months in jail, the financier cut a deal with prosecutors and was released.

In 2019, he faced new charges of human trafficking. Epstein himself was found dead in his prison cell in 2019.

The conflict between Musk and Trump

As a reminder, a conflict has broken out between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. They exchanged mutual accusations.

Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Musk, who criticised the massive tax and spending bill.

Musk said that it was thanks to his support that Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

And then he launched a poll on his X account to create a new party in the US.

