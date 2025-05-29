Musk resigns and leaves Trump administration: government spending cuts failed

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that he is resigning as a Special Civil Servant in the US Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE).

He announced this on his social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Musk's campaign to reduce the size of the US government has caused controversy: some agencies have been eliminated and tens of thousands of federal employees have been laid off, Bloomberg reports.

Earlier, the businessman set a goal to save trillions of dollars in budget funds.

Read more: Musk’s department discovered huge embezzlement and fraud. DOGE has save United States billions, - Trump

Trump originally gave the effort a sunset date of July 4, 2026, allowing DOGE nearly 18 months to find what Musk originally promised would be $2 trillion in savings. Musk later downgraded that ambition to $1 trillion — and then even further to $150 billion," the article says.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Musk himself initiated the dismissal process, which was agreed with Trump.

Earlier, the businessman criticised the Trump administration's flagship tax bill, the "One Big Beautiful Bill", saying that it would not significantly reduce the federal budget deficit.

Read more: Trump disrupts secret Pentagon briefing on war with China over Musk’s involvement - Axios