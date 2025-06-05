ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8730 visitors online
News Photo The conflict between Trump and Musk
7 715 121

Musk proposes creating new political party in US

American billionaire Elon Musk has launched a poll on whether a new political party should be created in the United States.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to his account in X.

"Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% of people in the middle?" he wrote.

Within just 30 minutes of posting, the poll had already drawn over 315,000 responses, with 83.8% voting in favor.

Musk's poll

Read more: Musk calls Trump’s economic advisor Navarro an "idiot" over tariff critics

Earlier, Musk said that it was thanks to his support that Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

Author: 

USA (5642) Elon Musk (64)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 