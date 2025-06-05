Musk proposes creating new political party in US
American billionaire Elon Musk has launched a poll on whether a new political party should be created in the United States.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to his account in X.
"Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% of people in the middle?" he wrote.
Within just 30 minutes of posting, the poll had already drawn over 315,000 responses, with 83.8% voting in favor.
Earlier, Musk said that it was thanks to his support that Donald Trump won the US presidential election.
