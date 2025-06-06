Musk has lost his mind, I’m "not particularly" interested in talking to him right now - Trump

US President Donald Trump called billionaire Elon Musk "a man who has lost his mind" and said he was no longer interested in communicating with him.

He said this in a telephone interview with ABC News on 6 June.

The journalists asked Trump about the information that he was allegedly planning a personal conversation with Musk this afternoon.

"You mean the man who has lost his mind?" he asked, saying he was "not particularly" interested in talking to him right now.

The US president added that Musk wants to talk to him, but he is not ready to talk to the billionaire.

The conflict between Musk and Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have been in conflict for a while now. They exchanged mutual accusations.

For example, Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Musk, who criticized the massive tax and spending bill.

Musk said that it was thanks to his support that Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

And then he launched a poll on his X account to create a new party in the United States.

Musk said that US President Donald Trump was involved in the "Epstein files".

