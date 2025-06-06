White House tries to reconcile Trump and Musk - Politico

The White House will hold a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Elon Musk to reconcile the parties.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

White House aides have been trying to convince Trump to tone down his public criticism of Musk and have scheduled a phone call with the businessman for Friday to negotiate a reconciliation.

Journalists asked Trump about the quarrel with Musk, to which he said: "Oh, everything is fine. It's going very well, it couldn't be better."

The US leader also boasted about his favorability ratings, saying: "The numbers are off the charts, they're the highest polls I've ever had, and I have to go."

Trump's aides advised him to focus on the budget bill, which was the reason for the dispute between him and Musk.

Read more: Ukraine’s strikes on Russian airfields could be boost to peace - Kellogg

The conflict between Musk and Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump have been in conflict for a while now. They exchanged mutual accusations.

For example, Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Musk, who criticized the massive tax and spending bill.

Musk said that it was thanks to his support that Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

And then he launched a poll on his X account to create a new party in the United States.

Musk said that US President Donald Trump was involved in the Epstein files.

Trump said that Elon Musk has lost his mind.

Read: Ukraine proposes to expand joint reconstruction fund with the US to include defense projects