Enemy does not abandon its intentions to enter Dnipropetrovsk region, but soldiers of 31st SMB hold front line - Southern Defense Forces

The situation is still tense in the area of combat responsibility of the 31st SMB.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

"The enemy does not abandon its intentions to enter the Dnipro region. But our soldiers are bravely and professionally holding their section of the frontline, disrupting the occupier's plans. This work does not stop for a moment," the statement reads.

Today, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the Russian occupiers had allegedly reached the border of Dnipropetrovsk region and "continue to develop the offensive."