Ukraine supported all US ceasefire proposals, Russia did not support any, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has supported all the proposals of the US President Donald Trump's administration for a ceasefire at the front. Russia has not supported any of them.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"We were ready for a ceasefire, a sustainable and long-lasting one. We were ready for a 30-day ceasefire. We were ready for a ceasefire before the leaders met. We were ready for a ceasefire in the sky, on the ground, on the water. Whether it was just one thing to start with, or everything that was proposed in one form or another by certain representatives of the Trump administration to the two sides, we supported all of them. Russia has not supported a single proposal.

