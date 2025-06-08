Russians have created "enclave" in Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district - DeepState

Russian invaders have created an "enclave" in the village of Kindrashivka in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by the monitoring public DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

DeepState recalled that the enemy recently raised a flag in the center of Kindrashivka to create the appearance of objective control over the village.

"According to the units that are there, the enemy is indeed present in the central part of the village, namely the group that broke through to Kindrashivka is still there, but has no logistics with the main line of the occupiers," the statement said.

