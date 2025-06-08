1 339 1
Defence forces hit enemy tanks and mortars that were firing on our positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two enemy tanks and a mortar launcher that were firing at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The successful combat work was reported on the official website of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" of the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the successful outcome was made possible by the joint actions of the brigade's artillery and the operators of the Black Sky battalion of unmanned systems.
