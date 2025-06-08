ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10710 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 339 1

Defence forces hit enemy tanks and mortars that were firing on our positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two enemy tanks and a mortar launcher that were firing at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The successful combat work was reported on the official website of the 3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan" of the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the successful outcome was made possible by the joint actions of the brigade's artillery and the operators of the Black Sky battalion of unmanned systems.

Read more: Enemy does not abandon its intentions to enter Dnipropetrovsk region, but soldiers of 31st SMB hold front line - Southern Defense Forces

Author: 

Russian Army (9329) tank (1093) elimination (5271) National Guard (528)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 